Dockwa announces 1,000th marina partner

Dockwa, the makers of marina management software, announced that it has onboarded its 1,000th marina partner. This milestone translates to more than 10% of U.S. marinas using Dockwa to help manage transient and long-term dockage, making it the largest marina booking and contract management platform in the world.

Dockwa’s marina network runs the gamut from municipal mooring fields and small family businesses to corporate entities and 5-star marina resorts. The geography covered stretches from coast to coast, across 38 U.S. states, and beyond major boating hubs to include inland lakes and waterways.

In total, Dockwa marina partners account for more than 150,000 slips, moorings, and other dockage assets available for boaters to reserve and rent directly through Dockwa’s website and mobile apps.

In accordance with Dockwa’s core mission to grow boating, the growth of Dockwa’s marina network to 1,000-strong is in service to this mission and to the boating industry as a whole.

Dockwa helps marina operators easily manage the guest experience and connects marinas with the world’s largest network of boaters actively looking for dockage.

In turn, Dockwa marinas expand their capacity for new boaters, while simultaneously filling that capacity. Dockwa’s real-time communication with marinas enables boaters of all skill levels to get out on the water more often, growing boating activity overall as a result.

“Onboarding our 1,000th marina is significant to this team not just due to the sheer number of business owners and operators who recognize the value in what we’re building; this milestone is a credit to the marinas and boaters who’ve embraced this technology and worked with us to develop a better way to grow boating, for which we are immensely grateful,” said Mike Melillo, Dockwa co-founder and CEO.

Melillo added, “Our industry faces the collective challenge to grow boating for all age groups and demographics. We’re finding ways to address evolving customer needs to help our industry keep up and to make boating more accessible for all.”