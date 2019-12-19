Liberty Landing Marina receives Boaters’ Choice Award

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) recently announced its Liberty Landing Marina has been recognized with the Boaters’ Choice Award by Marinas.com.

Boaters’ Choice Award marinas were chosen based on their number of reviews and outstanding star-rating on Marinas.com. By relying on reviews submitted throughout a marina's season, all boaters had an equal voice in determining the outcome of the Boaters’ Choice Awards and all marinas received an unbiased assessment of their standing by the boating community. The 2019 recipients include a diverse range of marina businesses, from private yacht clubs to public service yards. Marinas.com includes profiles for more than 8,500 U.S. and Bahamian marinas, which places the 2019 Boaters' Choice Award winners in the top 3% highest-rated marinas in the US and Caribbean.

Liberty Landing Marina is a 520-slip marina located on the Hudson River across from the lower tip of Manhattan. The facility offers transient dockage, 24-hour fueling facility, full-service maintenance, marine store, and much more. The Marina is strategically located in Liberty State Park along the Morris Canal and is the only marina in the area that provides a “calm basin” for boat dockage in the Hudson River. Liberty Landing has two on-site restaurants, a ferry to New York City, Statue of Liberty tours and is just a few minutes away from the Liberty Science Center. The restaurants have panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, fine dining, indoor and outdoor seating and a private lounge.

“We are thrilled to share that Liberty Landing Marina was named a 2019 Boaters' Choice marina by Marinas.com,” said Bryan Redmond, president of Suntex. “This award holds a special place with Suntex because it is based on the feedback of what we value most – our customers. We would like to extend a big thank you to all our customers who gave us positive feedback and to our team at Liberty Landing for delivering the Suntex experience. We can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store!”