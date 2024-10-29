NMMA seeks 2025 Freedman Award nominations
Nominations are being accepted for the 2025 Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award. Recipients of the NMMA’s Freedman Award are individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.
The following are categories for consideration:
- Marine aftermarket or OEM manufacturer
- Marine representative
- Member of marine-focused media
- Boat dealer
- Marine distributor
- Marine trade association staff person
All award nominations and supporting documents must be submitted electronically. If you would like to nominate a marine leader please review the award criteria and submit the offical nomination form by December 6, 2024.