NMMA seeks 2025 Freedman Award nominations

Adam QuandtOctober 29, 2024

Nominations are being accepted for the 2025 Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award. Recipients of the NMMA’s Freedman Award are individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.

The following are categories for consideration:

  • Marine aftermarket or OEM manufacturer
  • Marine representative
  • Member of marine-focused media
  • Boat dealer
  • Marine distributor
  • Marine trade association staff person

All award nominations and supporting documents must be submitted electronically. If you would like to nominate a marine leader please review the award criteria and submit the offical nomination form by December 6, 2024.

Adam QuandtOctober 29, 2024

Related Articles

FLIBS 2020

FLIBS kicks off 2024 show

October 30, 2024

Garmin posts 22% revenue increase in marine for Q3

October 30, 2024

Sea-Doo dealers rank highest in 2024 Pied Piper study

October 30, 2024

IYBA launches new brokerage platform, Yachtr

October 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button