Garmin acquires Lumishore

Garmin Ltd. today announced it has acquired Lumishore, a privately-held company that designs and manufactures high-performance above and underwater LED lighting systems for boats.

“Lumishore brings an exciting new product category that complements Garmin’s existing marine portfolio and furthers our ability to provide seamless vessel integration,” Jarrod Seymour, Garmin Vice President, Marine Segment Leader said. “As a technology leader in LED lighting, Lumishore will expand Garmin’s innovative solutions all around the vessel. Together, we look forward to delivering unmatched LED lighting technology to our customers around the world.”

With over 15 years of experience, Lumishore offers LED lighting systems used on a variety of vessels from runabouts to superyachts. Lumishore offers a comprehensive range of single, dual and full-color change underwater and above-water lighting systems.

“Since our founding, Lumishore has been passionate about creating innovative products that enhance the boating experience,” Lumishore founder and CEO Eifrion Evans said. “Garmin shares our passion for serving the marine industry, making them an ideal company to carry Lumishore into the future. We look forward to a bright future working together as we continue to elevate the lighting experience for our customers.”

Lumishore is headquartered in Swansea, United Kingdom with a distribution center in Sarasota, Fla. A vertically integrated company with in-house R&D and production, its associates will become part of the global Garmin workforce. Garmin said financial terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.