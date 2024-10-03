Boating Industry names 2024 Mover and Shaker of the Year

With the launch of its October issue, Boating Industry recently named Dometic Marine president Eric Fetchko the 2024 Mover & Shaker of the Year.

“Eric perfectly exemplifies an absolute passion for the boating industry, while serving as a leader not just for his team at Dometic Marine, but for the industry as a whole,” Boating Industry editor-in-chief Adam Quandt said. “We at Boating Industry are thrilled to honor Eric and all of his hard work to propel the marine industry forward and making boating easier for all.”

Read about Eric’s journey in the marine industry, as well as all of this year’s finalists and Bold Moves honorees in the October 2024 issue of Boating Industry.