MarineMax enters asset exchange agreement for MasterCraft’s Aviara brand

MarineMax, Inc. announced that it has entered into an asset exchange agreement with MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. under which MarineMax’s Cruisers Yachts subsidiary will assume the rights to MasterCraft’s Aviara brand of luxury dayboats.

In addition to the Aviara brand and related intellectual property, MarineMax is receiving certain assets, including molds, tooling, and inventory. As part of the agreement, MarineMax will also administer the existing manufacturer warranties and market the brand. The agreement does not include any Aviara production facilities or personnel, which will remain with MasterCraft.

“MarineMax has been the primary retail distributor for the Aviara portfolio since the brand was launched in 2019, so we were a logical choice to assume control of the brand when this unique opportunity became available,” said Brett McGill, MarineMax’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “MasterCraft has done an outstanding job building Aviara into a highly regarded luxury dayboat brand. Today’s announcement helps us ensure that customers who have purchased an Aviara boat will continue to receive the industry-leading level of service and aftermarket support that has defined the MarineMax customer experience for the past 26 years. As the recreational marine market recovers, we will evaluate the production plan for Aviara based on consumer demand, our existing manufacturing capacity, and alignment with our overall strategy.”

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed within the next 90 days.