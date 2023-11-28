Canadian retailers form new marine retailers association

The provincial marine associations from across the country, collectively representing over 80,000 jobs and $9.2B in national annual economic impact, announced the formation of a new national association whose mandate will be to represent the interests of recreational boating including recreational boat retailing and brokering, boat and engine & trailer sales, accessories, slip rentals, service, storage, fuel sales and more. Headquartered in Penetanguishene, Ontario, the newly formed Canadian Marine Retailers Association (CMRA) will focus on national issues facing the sector.



“The formation of a national voice to address the many aspects of our sector that affect the jobs and lives of Canadians from coast to coast is something many of our provincial associations have been calling for years,” says Brett Ramsey, President of Boating Ontario. “This is a positive step to ensuring issues facing our sector are represented to decisionmakers in the federal government.”



CMRA will be made up of all of Canada’s Marine Trade Associations including Boating Atlantic, Nautisme Quebec, Boating Ontario, Mid Canada Marine & Powersports Dealers Association and Boating BC.



Funded through membership within each provincial association, the CMRA will represent the boating industry on various Federal Government committees that currently do not adequately reflect the voice of the retail boating sector.



“Industry participation in various Federal committees have shown a clear need for a national voice of retail,” says Marc-André Loyer, President of Nautisme Quebec. “Recent issues such as mandatory life jacket wear, exhaust noise, Pleasure Craft Licensing and others have illustrated the need to speak as a collective national voice for our industry.”



Finally, the implementation of a new federal government Luxury Tax on new recreational boats, which early data suggests is resulting in significant jobs loses across the country at the same time less tax is being collected as buyers wait to purchase altogether or purchase in the US, illustrate the need for a national voice.



“The Luxury Tax was brought about for political rather than economic reasons and the result is exactly what industry predicted, jobs are being lost at the same time less net tax is being collected as buyers refuse to pay a tax on a tax on a tax,” says Brendan Keys, President of Boating BC.



The new association said it looks forward to bringing forward positive solutions to issues affecting retailers across Canada.