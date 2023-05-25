NMMA announces 2022 CSI dealer awards

The NMMA has announced boat dealer recipients of the 2022 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards. The 2022 CSI Awards honor 1,017 boat dealers for customer satisfaction excellence in sales and 884 boat dealers for excellence in continued service.

NMMA uses dealer satisfaction data collected through the Marine Industry CSI program to recognize boat dealers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvements to better serve their customers.

“The industry welcomed a significant number of new boaters in 2022, and these dealers greeted them through an exceptional sale experience, while helping to retain existing boaters by delivering an extraordinary level of ongoing service,” said Robert Newsome, senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “Congratulations to the 2022 CSI Award boat dealer recipients for creating an outstanding purchase and ownership journey that nurtures a life-long passion for boating.”

The 2022 CSI Award dealer recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year. Data is collected as part of a survey of customers who purchased a new boat between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers.

The complete list of boat dealers honored with 2022 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry is listed at www.boatsatisfaction.com.