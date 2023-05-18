Mercury partners with JJE to expand electric propulsion

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), has entered into an agreement with JJE, a company focused on electrified propulsion components, assemblies and systems for global automotive applications. The collaboration will enable Mercury to expand its portfolio of electric propulsion solutions.

“We are excited to engage with JJE as we co-develop and produce the next evolution of high voltage propulsion systems for marine and broaden our ACES strategy globally,” said Perissa Bailey, Mercury Marine vice president of e-Solutions. “JJE has a rich history of working with established companies within the automotive industry globally, and we are looking forward to this new partnership that will continue to strengthen Mercury’s leadership position in electric propulsion.”

“We are very excited to collaborate with the global leader of the marine industry to jointly advance the electrification of marine propulsion,” said Scott Taylor, general manager of JJE North America. “This long-term partnership will establish both companies’ leading position in this new electric drive space. It is by combining our capabilities in motor systems, marine propulsion, and customer experience that we can set the standard for the industry.”

Mercury has already committed to the production of five 48V electric Avator propulsion systems in lower power ranges, unrelated to the agreement with JJE.