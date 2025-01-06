December/January 2025
Welcome to the December/January digital edition of Boating Industry!
Happy New Year Boating Industry readers! Help your business gear up for the year ahead with the newest issue of Boating Industry, featuring a forecast for 2025 with insights from industry insiders, previews of the upcoming Boating Industry Elevate Summit and AMI Conference & Expo, and so much more. Here’s to a prosperous and exciting year for the recreational marine industry!
Additional highlights of the December/January 2025 issue of Boating Industry include:
- 2025 Elevate Summit Preview
- Industry Voices
- 2025 Forecast
- Market Trends – Pontoons
- And more!