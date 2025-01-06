December/January 2025

The StaffJanuary 6, 2025

Welcome to the December/January digital edition of Boating Industry!

Happy New Year Boating Industry readers! Help your business gear up for the year ahead with the newest issue of Boating Industry, featuring a forecast for 2025 with insights from industry insiders, previews of the upcoming Boating Industry Elevate Summit and AMI Conference & Expo, and so much more. Here’s to a prosperous and exciting year for the recreational marine industry!

Additional highlights of the December/January 2025 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • 2025 Elevate Summit Preview
  • Industry Voices
  • 2025 Forecast
  • Market Trends – Pontoons
  • And more!
