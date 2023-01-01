Sponsored Content: United States Warranty Corporation

Content provided by United States Warranty Corporation

For many in the boating industry January is a regroup, reassess, redesign opportunity. Penetrating markets and exploring forces affecting business models are top of mind. If you fall into this group, read on.

With the market fluctuations these days, owners and F&I administration are looking toward full-service contract administration & reinsurance tax advantage options for owners. Because we are a family-owned company and budgets are what they are, we wanted to create a space for common questions that arise in the aftermarket world, hence this sponsored content. It’s an opportunity for dialogue by an industry leader. We love educating our customers so please feel free to engage us. We have heard it all. As the creator and administrator of Service Contracts for the outdoor vehicle industry for over 48 years, your customers should not have long wait times for approvals. Fast approvals mean fast payments for everyone. We hear from our dealer network across the US and Ontario, Canada how having a one stop shop, cloud-based menu integration and solutions tailored to dealership needs is what their organization wants. Does yours? Having unique exclusionary programs is helpful; 24/7 in-house claims adjusters is another best practice. Here are a few questions we recently received at the ELEVATE SUMMIT and MRAA Show: Are the extended warranty plans customizable? How is the onboarding? Do we provide training & tips on how easy it is to sell service contracts/ancillary products? Do we have a dedicated rep if questions or custom quotes are needed on a Sunday afternoon? Is your sole passion outdoor recreational vehicles (not automobiles)? The answer to all is YES!

Watercraft extended service protection product questions? Send you questions here. We will post the Q&A in April or get back to you sooner if needed.

