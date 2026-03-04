Content Marketing for Retailers Who Don’t Want to Be Influencers

By Alan Miklofsky

Not every boating retailer wants to be an influencer. But this isn’t a weakness; it’s often an advantage.

The modern definition of content marketing has been hijacked by trends that reward spectacle over substance. Viral dances, reaction faces and arrows pointing at floating text. The problem is not that these tactics exist, but the assumption that they are required.

They are not.

For most boating retailers, especially independent and community-based businesses, the goal of content is not entertainment. It is utility. Content should help customers make better decisions, feel more confident and understand why your business is worth trusting.

Content Is Teaching, Not Performing

Retailers already create valuable content every day. It just happens in person, on the selling floor, at the counter, in fitting rooms or over the phone. Content marketing simply means capturing a small piece of that expertise and sharing it in a repeatable way.

Answering the same questions customers ask time and again, such as explaining how to choose the right product, showing how to care for what you sell or clarifying common misconceptions, doesn’t require charisma or choreography. It requires knowledge and clarity.

If a customer would ask it in your store, it belongs in your content.

Use Real Questions as Your Editorial Calendar

One of the simplest content strategies is also the most effective: write down the questions customers ask most often. Each question can become a post, short article, email or quick video.

Why does this cost more than the other option?

How long should this last?

What is the difference between these two products?

What mistake do people usually make when buying this?

Answering real questions creates content that is practical, searchable and relevant. It also positions you as a guide, not a salesperson.

Consistency Beats Creativity

Retailers often avoid content because they believe every post must be clever, polished or original. It does not. It must be consistent and useful.

One post a week that explains something clearly will outperform sporadic bursts of flashy content. Customers value reliability. When your content shows up regularly and delivers something helpful, it builds familiarity and trust.

Short, Plain and Purposeful Wins

Content does not need to be long. A short paragraph, a single photo with context or a 30-second explanation recorded on a phone is perfectly fine. Plain language is not a flaw; it’s a feature.

Also be sure to avoid jargon, hype and begging for engagement. Let usefulness do the work. When content solves a problem or removes uncertainty, customers remember where it came from.

Let the Store Be the Star

The best content for most retailers is not about the owner’s personality. Instead, it’s about the store’s values, standards and expertise. Show how products are selected, explain what you do differently and share why certain items do not make the cut.

This kind of transparency builds credibility. It also attracts the right customers and quietly repels the wrong ones.

The Real Goal

Content marketing is not about going viral. It’s about being visible for the right reasons. It supports trust, reinforces reputation and extends conversations that already happen in your business.

Retailers do not need to become influencers. They need to become clearer. Useful content does that, one honest post at a time.

Alan Miklofsky has been a business owner for over 40 years, including operating and selling a successful retail shoe chain. Today, he works as a business consultant helping independent retailers strengthen operations, refine marketing strategies, and thrive in an increasingly competitive retail environment.