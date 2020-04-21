Mercury Marine wins 2020 Red Dot design award

(PRNewsfoto/Mercury Marine)

Mercury Marine has been awarded a 2020 Red Dot Design Award for the V-6 and V-8 FourStroke and V-8 AMS Verado outboard engines. Mercury won the award in partnership with Designworks, a BMW Group Company, Mercury's long-time product design partner.

“We are honored to be given a Red Dot design award,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “We know that Red Dot means that we belong to the best in design and business and our V-6 and V-8 engines are well deserving of this honor. Both platforms have been very well received by our customers and their success is a testament to extensive design thinking work that takes place within our product development and world-class engineering team.”

Mercury Marine launched the V-6 family during the 2018 Miami International Boat Show and the V-8 lineup in May 2018. Some of their innovations include a top cowl service door that provides easy oil check and fill (if needed) without removing the cowl.

“Design continues to be part of our product development strategy and will continue to drive many of our new product development plans,” said Todd Dannenberg, Mercury Marine director of industrial design. “We know our customers love these engines, they have been very well received around the world and now to win another design award for this product is very exciting.”