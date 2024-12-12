Industry experts gather at annual engineering seminar

Last week, NMMA hosted its 2024 Engineering Compliance Seminar in Louisville, Ky., providing a forum for marine engineers and industry experts to discuss compliance standards and issues impacting boatbuilders. Over the course of three days, seminar attendees were presented with information on more than 30 recreational marine standards and engaged with presentations on topics such as Exporting to Canada, CE/ISO Certification, Record Retention Guidelines, Federal Regulation Review, and Environmental Initiatives.

In total, more than 120 boat brands from around the world were represented. The presentations, led by industry experts, were designed to help new marine engineers familiarize themselves with the standards, provide a refresher for returning attendees, highlight common inspection variations, and emphasize recent changes to the standards.

The NMMA Certification team will be announcing the date and location for the restructured 2025 Engineering Compliance Seminar in the coming months, designed to build on the success of the 2024 event and further enhance its impact.