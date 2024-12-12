Davco partners with Seawide Distribution

DAVCO, manufacturer of advanced tender and personal watercraft management solutions, announced it has signed a nationwide distribution agreement with SeaWide Distribution, a nationwide wholesale distributor of outdoor products, boat systems, consumer and marine electronics. SeaWide will carry DAVCO’s AquaChocks removeable and adjustable chock system.



Serving the marine industry since 1979, SeaWide Distribution, is a national wholesale distributor of outdoor products and accessories, boat systems, and consumer and marine electronics. As a division of LKQ Specialty, SeaWide is dedicated to providing its customers with an extensive inventory, high-quality service, and innovative marketing resources. Positioned as one of the largest wholesale marine aftermarket distributors in the U.S., SeaWide offers more than 50,000 products from over 300 suppliers.



“With the recent launch of our AquaChocks in the United States, we have seen incredible interest,” said George Geros, CEO, DAVCO. “We know that this system is a game changer for boat owners and boat builders alike. We want to make this as easy to buy as a bilge pump or a life jacket with intuitive ordering online or boat owners can even just pick one up in the handy carrying case from a chandlery. Partnering with SeaWide and leveraging their extensive reach and reputation will bring this product to customers across the country.”