IBEX 365 to host webinar on ‘Marine Technology to Reduce Risk of Vessel Strikes’

IBEX 365 Education announced it will be hosting a timely panel discussion brought to you by National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) and the Whale and Vessel Safety Taskforce (WAVS) about the growing regulatory, legal, and media attention on the interactions between vessels and marine mammals, as well as other protected species. The webinar is slated to take place at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 11, 2024.

Current management tools aimed at reducing the risk of mortality and serious injury from vessel strikes primarily focus on speed restrictions for certain classes of vessels. These restrictions can have a significant impact to vessels designed to operate at higher speeds. Technology offers a promising alternative to mitigate the risk of vessel strikes on North Atlantic Right Whales (NARWs) while minimizing operational disruptions.

Read more about the webinar here, or Register Here.