Suntex announces opening of Las Olas Marina

Suntex Marina Investors LLC (Suntex) announced the opening of Las Olas Marina. Reservations are now being taken for dock space available following the close of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.



The capstone element of the Yachting Capital of the World’s iconic Las Olas Corridor and gateway to Fort Lauderdale’s world-class beaches and resorts, the marina was designed to be an integral component of the City of Fort Lauderdale’s $130M investment in public parking, promenades, parks and public walkways. Construction of the 70-slip mega-yacht marina took two years to complete, which included the installation of over 7,000 linear feet of floating concrete docks, 2,000 linear feet of new seawall, and over 40,000 square feet of new restaurants, offices and marina amenities.



Las Olas Marina is now one of the largest mega-yacht marinas in the United States and is the centerpiece of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The entire marina has been designed to accommodate some of the largest yachts in the world, ranging from 65- to 315-feet, with Bellingham floating docks, substantial shore power and unmatched upland amenities for captains and crew members. The marina has retail and office space, a luxury captain’s lounge with a large-format kitchen, rooftop lounge with plunge pool, and an outdoor kitchen, and the beach is just steps away.



The onsite restaurant offerings range from fine dining to casual fare. The marina’s signature restaurant – Ocean Prime – is a world-renowned steak and seafood restaurant with exclusive private dining rooms, signature cocktails and exceptional hospitality. The marina’s two other restaurants will serve a diverse culinary menu, including three meal options for both captains, crew and the public.



As part of the redevelopment project, the marina also contributed to the city’s environmental resilience by converting three acres back to water and natural habitat and provided seawall improvements to protect against sea level rise. The marina is designed to be certified as a Clean and Resilient Marina.



“In the heart of Fort Lauderdale, our marina is more than just a place to dock, it’s a gateway to the city’s rich history and vibrant culture,” says McLayne Sisk, general manager of Las Olas Marina. “We pride ourselves on offering state-of-the-art facilities and services that cater to guests and enhance and support our local community. Every visit blends luxury, convenience and the authentic Fort Lauderdale experience.”



Suntex’s initial bid was selected by the city in 2016 and the lease was signed on May 3, 2018. The City Commission gave final site plan approval on July 9, 2019. The transition of ownership and operation commenced on Friday, October 1, 2021. The redevelopment project began the first quarter of 2022. Suntex will own and operate the Las Olas Marina for 50-years in partnership with the City of Fort Lauderdale.



