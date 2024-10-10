RBFF adds Lenn Scholz to Board of Directors

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced that Lenn Scholz has been elected to its Board of Directors. Scholz, currently serving as president of Boston Whaler Group, brings a lifetime of boating industry experience and a deep-rooted passion for watercraft to the foundation’s board.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Scholz is an Emery Riddle Aeronautical graduate and holds an MBA from The University of Central Florida. As a VP of Product Development and Engineering at Boston Whaler Group, Sholtz brought home five NMMA Innovation awards over the past six years.

“Growing up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin has instilled in me a love for the outdoors,” said Scholz. “I spent my childhood snowmobiling, riding dirt bikes and fishing for bluegill with my grandpa using cane poles. When I started working for Boston Whaler in 1996, my hidden passion for boating really rose to the surface, and I have embraced life on the water ever since.”

“Lenn is an exceptional addition to our Board of Directors,” said RBFF President and CEO Dave Chanda. “His extensive knowledge of the industry and experience in boat manufacturing will be instrumental in developing new strategies to increase and retain participation in both fishing and boating.”

“I’m excited to join the RBFF Board and give back to the industry that has provided for me and my family for nearly 30 years,” Scholz said. “Being able to share my experiences and meet new people with similar interests to help the industry grow is inspiring to me.”