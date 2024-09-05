IBEX names 2024 Innovation Awards judges

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced the list of judges for the 21st IBEX Innovation Awards Program. Managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and independently judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), the program is one of the marine industry’s most prestigious honors recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.

This year over 80 products were entered from 70 participating companies. Product entries can be reviewed along Innovation Way, located on the second floor rotunda throughout the days of the Show.



Awards will be presented during the annual Industry Breakfast, Innovation Awards Presentation, and Keynote, held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the opening morning of IBEX, Tuesday, October 1, at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, Tampa Bay Ballroom. Sponsored by AWLGRIP North America, Honda Marine, Interlux Yacht Finishes, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Sea Hawk Paints, and Tides Marine Inc., the Industry Breakfast kicks-off IBEX and is anticipated to sell out. Tickets can be purchased in the registration process or by accessing the registration portal for those already registered.



“IBEX is where visionary ideas turn into tangible realities that improve boatbuilding and the boating lifestyle,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Executive Director. “Each year we are thrilled to honor the innovators and the groundbreaking concepts, products, and solutions that inspire progress and shape the future of boating. Winners for years have displayed the ‘Winner’ logos and crystal trophies with pride and we are very excited to see what the industry has put forward for consideration.”



“The task of judging these products and selecting a winner is monumental,” said Ben Stein, Chair, Innovation Award Judges. “I am very grateful for my fellow judges and the dedication of time, energy, and expertise. I value their contributions greatly. I’m sure there are going to be some truly incredible entries, and we look forward to welcoming the winners into this elite club.”



Each of the seven BWI judges comes to IBEX with different technical backgrounds and boating experience. The panel of judges for the 2024 IBEX Innovation Awards are:

Ben Stein (Chair): Ben Stein is editor of Panbo.com covering marine technology. He also writes a monthly Getting Technical column for Soundings Trade Only and serves as electronics editor for Power & Motoryacht and PassageMaker magazines. This year, Stein is also serving on the DAME design awards at METSTRADE. After 15 years in financial services technology, he left the corporate world to pursue his passion in boating. Stein is the current president of Boating Writers International, a USCG 100-Ton Master, and ABYC certified marine electrical technician.

Tim Murphy (Co-chair): Tim Murphy is the education director for the American Boat & Yacht Council. A contributing editor to BoatUS magazine, and a Cruising World editor-at-Large, Murphy has worked as a marine journalist for more that 30 years. Having directed and judged Cruising World’s Boat of the Year program for two decades, he has sea-trialed more than 500 new boats in that time. He co-wrote Fundamentals of Marine Service Technology (ABYC 2012). He is the author of Adventurous Use of the Sea (Seapoint Books, 2022). Murphy holds a USCG 100-Ton Master’s license.

Brady Kay: Brady Kay is the executive editor of Pontoon & Deck Boat magazine and has been at the helm of the publication for 25 years. During his tenure, Kay has tested and reviewed countless pontoon and deck boats, traveled to all 50 states for feature profiles, and has taken thousands of photos. He served three years as president of Boating Writers International.

Charles Doane: Charlie Doane is an active bluewater sailor who has worked as a marine journalist since the 1980s. He has served SAIL magazine as a technical editor, senior editor, and executive editor and is currently cruising editor. In addition to judging gear and boat competitions for SAIL, he has previously served as a BWI innovation judge in Miami.

Theresa Nicholson: Theresa Nicholson is an award-winning journalist who’s covered the marine industry for 25 years. She is the former senior editor of Cruising World and judge for Newport for New Products. She’s covered past IBEX shows for Soundings Trade Only, Practical Sailor, and Cruising World. Nicholson lived aboard her 31-foot ketch for 11 years and sailed from Miami to Malaysia. Her work currently focuses on weather, marine safety, risk analysis, and high latitude sailing.

Pim Van Hemmen: Pim Van Hemmen is the deputy editor for Soundings magazine. In a previous life he spent 25 years in the newspaper industry and another decade as a nautical photographer. He is a lifelong boater and when he isn’t photographing or writing about boats, he can be found on the water aboard his Zodiac RIB or Herreshoff 12.5.