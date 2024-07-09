Sportsman Boats appoints new COO

Sportsman Boats announced the promotion of Brett Wilson to the position of Chief Operations Officer.

Sportsman said Wilson has been an integral part of the Sportsman team since 2016, demonstrating exceptional leadership and dedication across various roles within the company. He began his journey with Sportsman as the Director of Finance, where he spearheaded the implementation of our current ERP system. In 2020, Wilson transitioned to the role of Director of Supply Chain, skillfully navigating the company through the challenging supply constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his new role as COO, Wilson will oversee all day-to-day operations of our manufacturing facility, both

for Sportsman Boats and its sister brand, Phenom Yachts.

“Brett has worn many hats over the years, consistently exceeding our expectations and driving success at every turn. His productivity and strategic acumen have been nothing short of extraordinary,” Russ Tomlinson, President of Sportsman Boats and Phenom Yachts said. “I am absolutely thrilled about the future of our business under his operational leadership. Brett’s vision and drive will undoubtedly propel us to new heights.”