Yanmar America celebrates global customer service awards

Three service professionals: Warranty Analyst Larry Azdell and Parts Sales Specialist Roger Wilson of Yanmar America, together with Service Technician Stacy Blubaugh from Yanmar America Dealer Holmes Rental & Sales Inc., have been selected as winners of the Yanmar Service Awards.

“Dedicated to excellence, Larry, Roger, and Stacy exemplify the values Yanmar America stands for,” stated Dustin Graham, Manager of Customer Support, Yanmar America. “Their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction is truly commendable, and we are delighted to celebrate their achievements.”

The three service professionals traveled to Yanmar’s Customer Service headquarters in Japan to receive their awards. They were honored at a ceremony at the Osaka Institute of Technology, Japan on March 7, for their exceptional contributions to the company and its customers.