Vetus appoints sales manager

VETUS has announced the appointment of Kevin Theuns as the manager of sales for the Netherlands and Belgium, effective April 1,2024. Theuns will spearhead the company’s sales efforts in these markets, working closely with the sales team to further enhance VETUS’ market share and presence. Theuns will manage the middle and southern part of the Netherlands and Belgium and the northern part of the Netherlands will be managed by VETUS’ office in Grou.

Theuns first joined VETUS in 2019 and has held a number of roles including product sales manager thruster systems and sales manager OEM Netherlands. With a robust background in sales and a deep understanding of the Dutch and Belgian boating industries, VETUS said Theuns brings invaluable expertise to his new role.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Theuns remarked, “The Netherlands and boats are inextricably linked. It’s inspiring to witness the vibrant water sports culture in the Low Countries every day. VETUS holds a pivotal role as a developer of comprehensive onboard systems, and I am committed to expanding our footprint further.”

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to his new position and are confident in his ability to drive success in these key markets,” said Thijs Boegheim, Director Sales EMEA at VETUS. “His leadership and strategic insights will undoubtedly propel VETUS to new heights.”