Wake United pro shop launches globally

Renowned water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby, the owner and GM of Regal & Nautique of Orlando along with five WaterSports Central dealership locations in Georgia and South Carolina, announced the launch of Wake United, a professional pro shop exclusively dedicated to serving the global water sports community. Wake United delivers a blend of virtual online and brick and mortar shopping convenience with customized sales support and world class customer service.

“Anyone who wants to get towed on the water, shred the course or get pushed by a boat wave will find a comprehensive product offering and an outstanding sales experience at Wake United,” said Husby. “Whether it’s a family looking for a surfer for mom and a tube for the kids, or the young ripper seeking the most advanced wakeboard set-up, it’s our goal to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of water sports participants throughout the entire spectrum.”

Husby had long offered a select assortment of water sports gear, equipment, and accessories for sale through his retail stores. With the exploding growth of online commerce and the increased demand for more diverse product options by water sports customers, Husby recognized a need and an opportunity to ‘up the game’ in the traditional pro shop niche by offering an expansive product mix, hybrid online and storefront shopping options, plus an unsurpassed sales and service experience.

“We believe that the pro shop sector is a critical component of the customer journey in boating and water sports,” said Husby. “The pro shop is a vital element in the overarching eco-system, providing products that excite customers and allow them to continue to progress in their water sports experience and better enjoy their time on the water. Our goal is to deliver the top brands in the industry and to provide exceptional service to our customers by leveraging the vast knowledge and passion of our team of highly experienced water sports professionals.”

Wake United showcases and sells the HO/Hyperlite, Radar/Ronix, Phase 5, Nautique Gear, Follow, Mission and Connelly brands featuring an extensive product mix of wakesurfers, wake foils, wakeboards and bindings, water skis and bindings, wake skates, CGA life jackets and comp vests, tow ropes, tubes, paddleboards, accessories, and apparel. Thanks to Wake United’s expansive network of both online and seven southeastern storefront locations, inventory is stocked for immediate delivery for most product offerings.

The website offers a massive display of water sports products, apparel, and brands with 1500+ SKUs to start, along with storefront location details and contacts. In addition, the site features an online support center, plus a Wake United TV/YouTube gallery with links to a series of tech talks and tips from leading experts throughout the water sports community.

In addition, Husby expects to take the show on the road.

“Wake United will play a pivotal role in supporting both grassroots competitions and prominent industry events,” he said. “Our commitment extends to participation in highly successful events such as the acclaimed Thigh High Surf & Wake Series in Florida, tournaments in Georgia and South Carolina such as the Spivey Shootout, Paragon Pipeline and Battle by the Beach, plus major international events such as the Nautique Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament, among others.”

“HO Sports & Hyperlite Wake are thrilled to partner with Wake United,” said Greg Nelson, Director of Marketing. “Wake United is about to make some waves in the water sports space and HO & Hyperlite are stoked to partner with this team of dedicated wake and ski specialists. We’re assured the consumer experience will be top-notch and look forward to a long-term successful partnership as we ride into 2024.”



Added Square One, owner of Ronix Wakeboards and Radar Skis, “Wake United provides an unprecedented scope of customer support for water sports enthusiasts at their various in-person locations, with an online store that will make Radar and Ronix lines available to boaters across the country. We’re excited to be part of this great beginning and look forward to years of fun for the water sports community.”

As part of its launch festivities and to show appreciation for customer support, Wake United is offering a special welcome gift for visitors to its storefront locations through March 31, 2024.