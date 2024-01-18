MRAA announces 2024 Young Leaders Advisory Council

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announced Co-Chair officers and six new members for the Young Leaders Advisory Council (YLAC). As young marine professionals working within the recreational boating industry, council members help to further the industry for business stakeholders and consumers. Along with possessing ambitious leadership and industry awareness, YLAC ambassadors influence future programs and shape marine business.

YLAC Chair Susan Duquette, President of Lakeview Marine, Inc., in Webster, Mass., maintains her role as Chair, representing the council on the MRAA Board of Directors. Joining YLAC last year, Wendy Ramsey, General Manager at Pirate Cove Marine Inc. / Owner of RBK Distribution Inc., in Ontario, Kemptville, Canada, returns in 2024 as Co-Chair.

“We are grateful for the commitment of our council members in donating their time and passion to benefit our industry. I look forward to what we can accomplish in addressing challenges that we all share in our dealerships,” Duquette said.

“YLAC has taken the opportunity to redefine their purpose over the past few years and is gaining traction. It’s great to see new faces ready to contribute and represent MRAA and the next generation of boat dealers,” Sarah Korbel, MRAA Events and Operations Manager and Staff Representative said.

New YLAC Members:

James Cimino , Owner, Sierra Hills Mobile Marine, Auburn, Calif.

, Owner, Sierra Hills Mobile Marine, Auburn, Calif. Justin Dysert , Lead Sales Consultant, Taylor’s South Shore Marina, Waynesville, Ohio

, Lead Sales Consultant, Taylor’s South Shore Marina, Waynesville, Ohio Will Monson , General Sales Manager, Moose Landing Marina, Naples, Maine

, General Sales Manager, Moose Landing Marina, Naples, Maine Braden Panasiuk , General Manager, Gibbons Motor Toys, Salmon Arm, B.C., Canada

, General Manager, Gibbons Motor Toys, Salmon Arm, B.C., Canada Briley Phillips , Sales Associate, Phil Dill Boats, Lewisville, Texas

, Sales Associate, Phil Dill Boats, Lewisville, Texas Zack Ryden , Controller, Ryden Marine & Minocqua Yamaha, Minocqua, Wis.

, Controller, Ryden Marine & Minocqua Yamaha, Minocqua, Wis. Jon Stovall,General Sales Manager, Ocean Blue Yacht Sales, Stuart, Fla.

Returning YLAC Members: