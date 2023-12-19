VETUS breaks ground on new HQ

Following the announcement of its new waterfront and purpose-built HQ earlier this year, VETUS has marked an historic moment by placing the first post of the new 102,000-square-foot facility, which has been designed to increase the warehouse space to double the current capacity as part of company’s growth strategy.

The new headquarters, which is being constructed in the same neighbourhood of Schiedam, where VETUS founder Willem den Ouden was born, is scheduled for completion end of 2024 and will offer better facilities to showcase products and conduct in-water tests with dedicated mooring spaces for VETUS demo boats.

Roy de Vette, the proud grandson of the VETUS founder, had the honour of commemorating this significant step by placing the first post. “We can’t wait to embark on this new chapter as we move into our state-of-the-art headquarters, which also happens to coincide with our 60th anniversary year. The contemporary new facility has been designed with staff wellbeing as a priority, making VETUS an even more desirable place to work.”

The new building will feature a rooftop solar panel array, generating much of its own energy, and won’t use any natural gas to heat up the building, relying instead on heat pumps. This means the building will be almost energy neutral, fitting the VETUS sustainability ethos and in coordination with the YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050, an ambitious company-wide goal to fundamentally transform its business by eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and harmful substances in all activities, manufacturing, and products by 2050.

The new warehouse will be equipped with the latest developments in automated storage and retrieval systems and have a significantly greater pallet capacity than in the current VETUS warehouse, helping the company to store, process, and ship its products in a much more efficient way.

This move is part of VETUS’ wider and long-term strategy for growth and development, which has seen the increase of its global presence through the opening of new branch offices, as well as multiple regional team expansions, all of which have been driven by the significant increase in sales.