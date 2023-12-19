Sportsman Boats, Phenom Yachts unveil new management structure

Sportsman Boats and Phenom Yachts announced a strategic reorganization of its management team, shared across both brands, aimed at fortifying its positions in the market and ensuring continued success.

Tommy Hancock will continue in his role as chief executive officer of both Sportsman boats and Phenom Yachts. However, he will be stepping down as company president.

Russ Tomlinson will be filling Hancock’s role as company president. Tomlinson has most recently served as vice president and brings a wealth of experience with a dynamic leadership style.

“Stepping into the role of president at Sportsman Boats and Phenom Yachts is both an honor and an exciting challenge. As we journey forward, I am excited for our team to continue delivering world-class products and services. We are just getting started and the best is yet to come,” Tomlinson explained. “I want to express my sincere gratitude to Tommy for his invaluable mentorship and leadership over the years. His legacy is woven into the fabric of our culture and I appreciate his continued availability as a source of wisdom.”

Esteemed industry veteran and current CFO Greg House has announced his well-deserved retirement and will transition to a seat on the company’s board of directors. Stepping into Greg’s role and joining the executive team as the new CFO is Ken Grover. Bringing a wealth of experience in finance and manufacturing disciplines, Grover has been an integral part of the Sportsman and Phenom team since 2022, serving as the director of finance.

Victor Gonzalez, a seasoned member of the Sportsman team since 2017, has been promoted to the role of CMO. Gonzalez has demonstrated exceptional leadership in marketing and customer service. He has earned industry recognition through multiple awards, including the prestigious Marine Marketers of America’s King Neptune. In his expanded role, Gonzalez will oversee sales, marketing and customer service, leveraging his proven track record to further elevate the presence and customer satisfaction for both Sportsman and Phenom.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ken and Victor to our senior executive team. Their expertise and dedication are pivotal assets as we navigate the future of Sportsman Boats and Phenom Yachts,” Tomlinson added. “Together, we are poised to set new standards, drive innovation and chart an exciting course for the continued success of our organizations. The new management structure reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence and a customer-centric approach.”