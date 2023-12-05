Banshee Marine Audio acquired by Poly-Planar

Banshee Marine Audio, a boat builder-focused audio company, announced its acquisition by Poly-Planar LLC, one of the longest operating outdoor entertainment brands.



Banshee founder Dan Soeters will take over as president for the combined companies. Soeters has been in the marine audio business for over 20 years in several international markets and founded Banshee Marine Audio after leaving his role as Global Sales Director of Fusion, a Garmin brand.



A household name with a history of almost 60 years in the marine industry, Poly-Planar has seen increasing success in the pool, spa and outdoor audio markets. Both brands will continue to focus on growth in their best-performing market segments.



“I’ve used Poly-Planar audio systems for years, including on my dad’s boat when I was a boy,” said Dan Soeters. “After recently launching Banshee Marine Audio, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be combining our forces to deliver the best value audio products to boaters and homeowners around the world.”



“Bringing together one of the most well-established outdoor and 12V audio companies in the industry and one of the newest in the market is going to be a great story to tell,” said Tim Conroy, partner at Poly-Planar. “Combining the customer base and infrastructure of Poly-Planar with the energy and innovative products of Banshee will provide both brands the perfect platform for growth.”



“At Poly-Planar we’ve been watching Dan’s career for some time,” said Charlie Daniels, partner at Poly-Planar. “His previous successes and what he has achieved with Banshee so far has us all very excited about seeing what he can do with additional resources behind him.”



Todd Allen, previously president of Poly-Planar, will continue to consult for the company as a product development specialist.