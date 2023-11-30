ABYC Foundation seeks nominations for Educator of the Year

The ABYC Foundation is calling for nominations for its 2023 Educator of the Year Award, recognizing an outstanding instructor in marine service technology. Eligible candidates are those teaching in high schools, postsecondary institutions or corporate settings.

Sarah Devlin, the ABYC Foundation’s accreditation director, commented on the importance of the award. “By nominating a deserving educator, you’re not only recognizing their hard work but also helping to spotlight the crucial role of education in our industry. With a growing need for skilled technicians, these educators are are shaping the future of the marine industry and our ability to improve the boating experience.”

Nominations for the 2023 award are open until Feb. 15, 2024. To nominate, visit https://www.teachboats.org/educator-of-year.

The announcement of the winner will take place at the ABYC Foundation’s Educator Training Conference, scheduled for April 2-4, 2024, in Annapolis. The event serves as both an educational platform for instructors and a networking opportunity for leaders in the boating industry.

“In my role with the ABYC Foundation, a key goal is to bridge to the gap between industry and educators. We look forward to hosting this conference as a platform for the marine community to build connections and share best practices,” said Devlin.

To learn more about the Educator Training Conference, industry sponsorship opportunities and connecting with marine industry educators visit, www.teachboats.org.