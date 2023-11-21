Minnesota State Senator tours Brunswick’s New York Mills operation

Last week, Minnesota State Senator Rob Kupec (DFL Senate District 4) visited Brunswick Corporation’s New York Mills operation. The visit provided the senator with a comprehensive overview of Brunswick’s substantial manufacturing presence of Lund and Crestliner boats in Minnesota. Brunswick, and NMMA staff, highlighted the marine industry’s significant impact to the state’s economy, as well as the crucial challenges and potential solutions within our sector.

Brunswick’s New York Mills team explained the broad geographic reach and integrated business model of Brunswick Corporation and emphasized the significant manufacturing footprint in MN, where Lund and Crestliner brands are manufactured. This operation not only highlights the commitment to local production but also contributes significantly to the state’s economy, providing job opportunities and driving economic growth. Recreational boating generates more than $6 billion of economic impact annually in Minnesota and supports over 25,000 jobs.

While touring the facility, the senator heard about the challenges facing the recreational boating industry, including the pressing need for a skilled workforce to support the escalating production demands, the necessity of tackling housing challenges in the Lakes region, and the vital importance of securing adequate funding for the benefit of both aspiring youth anglers and improvements to lake access.

For questions or additional information on scheduling a facility visit with elected officials, please contact NMMA Midwest and Northeast Policy and Engagement Manager, Jesse McArdell at Jmcardell@nmma.org.