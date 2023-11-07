Global Marine Insurance Agency launches Global Product Protection, Inc.

Global Marine Insurance Agency, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), announced the launch of Global Product Protection, Inc. (GPP). GPP offers a full menu of extended marine service contract coverages relevant to today’s recreational watercraft.

Designed to meet the demands of boaters, this protection plan encompasses comprehensive, customizable, and competitively priced coverage for all popular marine engine configurations and familiar mechanical components found in today’s recreational watercraft.

Jason Cochran, Vice President of GPP, noted, “With the introduction of GPP, we’re enhancing our portfolio, ensuring our marine business clients have access to industry leading products and services. It’s about evolving with the industry and putting our clients first.”

GPP provides coverage tailored for watercraft, covering popular marine engines and essential components. This means boaters get protection that’s relevant to their vessels. Furthermore, GPP offers a safety net against unexpected repair costs. Should they need assistance, whether a tow or dockside support, GPP is there to help.

“Adding extended service contracts and limited warranties to our growing list of Marine-focused products and services will benefit our marine business clients,” said Matt Anderson, President of Global Marine Insurance Agency. “Industry leading extended coverage and customer-first claims experience aligns with our overall business approach.”