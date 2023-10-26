Bonnier sells marine media division

Bonnier USA has announced it has sold its marine media division to Craig Fuller’s Flying Media Group. The transaction was officially announced at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.



Bonnier’s media division publishes the portfolio of marine brands with Yachting, Boating, Sailing World, Cruising World, and Salt Water Sportsman, produces the SFTV television series, and hosts the Sailing World Regatta Series.



“The sale of our marine media division marks our fifth transaction in shaping a group with full focus on experiential outdoor adventure,” said Jens Mueffelmann, Executive Chairman of Bonnier LLC. “Craig Fuller has vigorously transformed aviation media. He is the perfect new owner of our marine media division.”



Bonnier remains the owner and operator of Marlin magazine and its series of big-game fishing tournaments in Costa Rica, Bermuda, the Virgin Islands and Mexico, while also leading curated fishing expeditions to Australia, Panama and other top offshore fishing destinations. In its Motorsports & Outdoor division, Bonnier operates an extensive series of nationwide motorsports shows and hunting expos.



“Our mission of fueling the passion of outdoor enthusiasts is playing out well,” said David Ritchie, CEO of Bonnier LLC. “Bonnier’s revenues have grown by more than 50 percent in the last two years, and I am energized to double down further on offshore fishing, motorsports, and hunting.”



