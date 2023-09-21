IBEX announces networking opportunities for 2023

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), North America’s largest trade event for marine industry professionals, announced a full schedule of networking opportunities and special events to bring together industry professionals in a positive and productive environment. The Show will be held October 3-5, 2023, at the Tampa Convention Center.



As is traditional for IBEX, on Tuesday, the Industry Breakfast, Keynote, and Innovation Awards presentation formally kicks off the Show and gives all in attendance the opportunity to begin their show experience networking with friends and colleagues. This year, the Industry Breakfast will be held at the JW Tampa Marriott Water Street, and will include an Industry Address from Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President; the presentation of the IBEX Innovation Awards; and a keynote address from Connor Lokar, senior forecaster with ITR Economics. The Breakfast is sponsored by AWLGRIP North America, Gemlux, Honda Marine, Interlux Yacht Finishes, Protomet Corporation, Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Sea Hawk Paints, and Tides Marine Inc. Tickets for the Breakfast can be purchased during registration.



IBEX has developed several special events with industry partners including Soundings Trade Only’s Women in Industry Summit, Leadership Panel, Awards Ceremony, and Reception on Monday; Discover Boating’s Understanding the Changing Demographics of Future Boat Buyers on Tuesday; and the Emerging Marine Leaders (EMLs) networking event Strengthening Leadership through Brand Development and Networking session, in partnership with Boating Industry on Wednesday.



To close out the first day, IBEX will host the Opening Night Party outside at the Sail Pavilion, sponsored by Wet Sounds Inc. In addition, the All-Industry Exhibit Hall Happy Hour, sponsored by Hertz Marine/Audison Marine and Mid-Show Mixer, sponsored by Roswell Marine return on Wednesday this year. The events provide exhibitors and attendees two opportunities to network during and after show hours, encouraging business to be conducted in a more relaxed and casual atmosphere. Pitch the Press is a fast-paced and fun live event for industry buyers and the press featuring a number of product pitches and a happy hour, sponsored by Propspeed.



Workforce development has become an important issue over the past several years and the industry is taking a keen interest in attracting new workers while nurturing aspirations and developing necessary skills for both the workers and manufacturers to succeed. IBEX will host a Career Day on Thursday with partner the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) Foundation. The event aims to give over 50 students from Florida marine technical schools a unique glimpse into the boating industry. Attending schools include Manatee Technical College, Ft. Myers Technical College, and Suncoast Technical College. The one-day event will feature a luncheon with guest speakers from participating exhibitors and opportunities for marine service students to meet and network with professionals during a tour of exhibit halls. Students will also have access to select IBEX technical seminars.



“A key component of IBEX has always been the networking opportunities and this year we have plenty to choose from,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “The connections made outside of the exhibit hall, at The Sail Pavilion, and various other parties and happy hours, are invaluable to our industry. We are counting down the days and can’t wait to see everyone in just a few short weeks.”



Click here to register. For exhibitors looking to add booth staff, visit exhibitor registration. For more information on IBEX 2023, exhibiting companies, interactive exhibit hall floor plans, and more, please visit www.ibexshow.com.