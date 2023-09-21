Discover Boating Norwalk show opens today

The 2023 Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, opens today at Norwalk Cove Marina and runs through Sunday, Sep. 24, 2023. The boat show returns with more boats and more innovations for attendees to shop, plus a host of on-water experiences, free educational opportunities, and entertainment to engage both new boaters and returning customers in the boating lifestyle.

To aid in the consumers boat show shopping experience, the Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show launched Boat Finder this year. The tool, exclusive to Discover Boating boat shows, provides buyers and prospects the chance to begin browsing and comparing dozens of models ahead of and after the show, and is being marketed throughout the region to attract shoppers and show attendees.

Expanding on its commitment to keep our waters clean, the 2023 Norwalk Boat Show partnered again with The Clean Earth Project on Sunday, Sept. 17, for a pre-show beach cleanup at Oyster Shell Park, enlisting the community to assist in keeping the local coastlines clean. The boat show is also returning with its popular Conservation Village, featuring exhibits showcasing recreational boating’s work to help sustain the planet and waters for future generations.

For more information and to exhibit in 2024, visit BoatShowNorwalk.com.