Huntington Distribution Finance extends UMMA contract

HuntingtonDistribution Finance (HDF), a subsidiary of The Huntington National Bank, and United Marine Manufacturers Association (UMMA) announced the five-year extension of a floorplan financing program designed to provide UMMA’s member-organizations and their dealers financing that meets each member organization’s needs.

“UMMA is extremely pleased to extend our relationship with Huntington Distribution Finance. This extension will ensure that our builders and their dealers have access to high-quality floorplan financial services. We look forward to a continued and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Kent Wooldridge, President, UMMA.

UMMA and HDF agreed to this five-year extension following the expiration of their original agreement signed in July 2020. This program continues to provide UMMA members with competitive floorplan solutions developed for independent manufacturers and dealers that sell inventory to consumer and commercial customers located in the U.S. and Canada.

“After three successful years, Huntington Distribution Finance is proud to extend our contract with the United Marine Manufacturers Association as an indication of our commitment to the marine industry. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with UMMA and with marine manufacturers and dealers to support their growth initiatives and production,” said Victor Rivera, HDF Chief Sales Officer.

“With this contract extension, we look forward to continuing to collaborate with the UMMA, their marine manufacturers and dealers. We are grateful they continue to trust us as their preferred floorplan financing provider,” said Tracy Williams, HDF Marine Vertical Leader.