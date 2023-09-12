Rayglass Boats names new president

Brunswick Corporation recently named Dean Harris president, Rayglass Boats. Harris will officially begin his role on October 1, 2023.

Harris joined Brunswick in 2002 and most recently served as the Regional Manager for Mercury Marine in New Zealand for the last 16 years. Harris has more than two decades of marine sales experience and previously served as a national sales manager for MAC boats prior to joining Brunswick. His experience leading various teams throughout his tenure will be an asset for continued multi-brand coordination among Rayglass, Mercury Marine, Boston Whaler, Navico Group and all Brunswick brands in the Asia Pacific region.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the Brunswick Boat Group division and lead the team at Rayglass,” said Dean Harris, President of Rayglass. “I am confident my experience working directly with customers for so long gives me a unique perspective into the wants and needs of boaters. I am excited to lean into that as we continue the legacy of excellence in design and performance Rayglass is known for.”

“Dean’s promotion to president of Rayglass speaks to the level of talent we are fortunate to foster and the growth opportunities across the Brunswick enterprise,” said Lenn Scholz, President of Boston Whaler. “I know Dean’s extensive product development and direct-to-consumer experience will propel Rayglass into the next era of growth and innovation.”