Sea Pro names new director of marketing, dealer relations

Sea Pro Boats, manufacturer of inshore and offshore fishing and family boats based in Whitmire, S.C., has announced the hiring of Kirsten Corssen for the newly established position of director of marketing and dealer relations.

Sea Pro president Jimmy Hancock made this announcement and introduced Corssen to Sea Pro dealers and business partners from around the country during the Model Year 2024 Sea Pro National Dealer Meeting, taking place recently at the company’s South Carolina manufacturing facility and headquarters.

In her new position, Corssen will be responsible for all aspects of Sea Pro’s marketing efforts, including branding, dealer marketing, events and boat shows, internal and external communications, marketing materials and programs, social media activities, press relations, and more. Corssen is well known across the boating industry, having worked for more than seven years at a specialized digital marketing agency where she managed top brands such as Suzuki Marine USA, Bennett Marine and Uflex Steering.

“We have exciting plans for the future of the Sea Pro brand, and Kirsten will play a pivotal role in getting us where we want to go,” said Hancock. “We’re fortunate to have her on our team, and the timing couldn’t have been better with our dealer meeting taking place. This gave her a chance to become immersed in the Sea Pro experience — and she has already hit the ground running as we prepare for the busy Fall boat show season,” added Hancock.

Corssen is an avid outdoor enthusiast and boater. She has long been a personal fan of the Sea Pro brand, as she currently spends much of her free time aboard her 2008 Sea Pro center console.