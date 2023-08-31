Anthem Marine expands dealer network

default

Anthem Marine, manufacturer of military spec aluminum surf/cruise boats recently announced the addition of these new dealers to its retail network:

Y Landing Marina- Meredith, NH

Apache Lake Marine- Apache Lake, AZ

Culvers Portside Marine- Culver, IN

Wedowee Marine- Wedowee, AL

Wedowee Marine- Lineville, AL

Big Wave Boats- Ft. Smith, AR

All About Boats- Osage Beach, MO

“Our family is flourishing, we’re thrilled to add these forward thinking dealers,” remarked Anthem’s CEO, Mark Overbye. “The market is evolving, dealers are searching for boats driving traffic and inspiring buyers. Anthem’s patented innovations do that.”

Anthem also said it anticipates growth in 2024 by supercharging marketing efforts, new product development and dealer partnership programs including sales training and a deep marketing toolbox.