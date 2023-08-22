Ribco launches U.S. sales with Tier One Yachting

Tier One Yachting, directly affiliated with marina and maritime village South Annapolis Yacht Centre (SAYC), announced its dealer partnership with Ribco, a global manufacturer of high-performance rigid hull inflatable boats (RIBs). With this collaboration, Tier One Yachting is the exclusive distributorship to represent Ribco in North America, marking the launch of U.S. sales for the brand.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive dealer for Ribco in North America,” said Bret Anderson, President of Tier One Yachting and South Annapolis Yacht Centre. “Ribco’s range perfectly complements our commitment to delivering top-quality, luxury experiences to our esteemed clientele across America. We are confident that Ribco’s innovative designs and level of fit and finish will revolutionize the RIB category in our hemisphere.”

Ribco’s lineup includes a mix of models – the Venom, Seafarer, and Blade – that range from 30 feet to 44 feet.

“With extensive expertise in the yachting industry in the U.S., and their dedication to providing unparalleled customer service, Tier One Yachting is the ideal choice to represent Ribco in North America,” said Stelios Ladopoulos, president of Ribco. “We are sure that with Tier One Yachting’s support, we will be able to showcase our brand and lifestyle to a wider audience and provide our clients with the utmost satisfaction.”