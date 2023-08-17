Twin Disc reports strong Q4 2023

Twin Disc, Inc. reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023.

Sales for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter increased 10.5% year-over-year to $83.9 million and fiscal 2023 sales increased 14.0% to $277.0 million.

“Fiscal 2023 was a tale of two halves,” Twin Disc CEO John H. Batten said. “After facing significant supply chain headwinds and cost increases in the first half of the year, our team maintained focus and executed exceptionally. Since the start of the year, we further streamlined shipments and caught up on past-due orders. The cumulative benefit of our pricing actions from earlier in the year and easing supply chain conditions, combined with operational excellence, contributed to sales growth, sequential gross margin expansion, and significant improvements to operating and free cash flow.”

For fiscal 2023, Twin Disc delivered double-digit growth year-over-year in the North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The distribution of sales across geographical regions was consistent, with a slight increase in the proportion of total sales coming from North America versus Europe. Gross profit increased 2.3% to $24.7 million compared to $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

“Global demand across product groups drove solid year-over-year sales growth for the quarter and full year. We also had several projects reactivated after being canceled during COVID. The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment remains uncertain though project visibility, customer inquiries, and after-market demand continue to fuel our cautiously optimistic outlook. As we look to fiscal 2024, we remain committed to maintaining our momentum, driving further growth, and delivering value to our stakeholders,” Batten said.

