Vision Marine Technologies partners with 4ocean

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. announced a new collaboration with 4ocean, a global cleanup operation actively removing plastic and trash from the ocean and coastlines.

As a Certified Cleanup Partner, Vision Marine aims to cement its position as a trailblazer, forging an alliance that not only showcases its dedication to sustainable boating solutions but also illuminates the path for the entire industry to follow. By joining forces with 4ocean, Vision Marine is driving a transformative initiative to eliminate plastic waste from our oceans, rivers, and coastlines on a global scale.

“Vision Marine is determined to lead the way towards a greener future for the boating industry. Our partnership with 4ocean exemplifies our commitment to environmental preservation and signifies a new era of collaboration, where companies unite to tackle the critical issue of ocean pollution. We are proud to set a precedent for the industry and showcase how businesses can drive positive change for the planet,” Alex Mongeon, co-founder and CEO of Vision Marine said.

“It takes true leadership and dedication to ignite change on a global scale,” Alex Schulze, co-founder and CEO of 4ocean said. “We are thrilled to have Vision Marine as a Certified Cleanup Partner, demonstrating their passion for the oceans and inspiring others in the industry to follow suit. Together, we are charting a course towards a cleaner and healthier marine ecosystem.”