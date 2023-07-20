Boatyard introduces A.I. assistant

Boatyard announced the launch of Boatyard.ai, the industry's first virtual AI assistant for recreational boaters. Boatyard.ai is a tool that harnesses the power of AI and applies it to the boating industry, with the goal of revolutionizing the way boaters access information, maintain their boats, and enhance their boating experiences.

Boatyard.ai is designed to make it easy for boaters to find the information and services they need to make the most of their time on the water. Powered by artificial intelligence, the tool provides boaters with a resource to find answers to common questions about their boats and local waterways. From tips on routine maintenance and troubleshooting to finding the best boating activities in an area, Boatyard.ai delivers personalized and relevant information to boaters everywhere.

"We are thrilled to provide unprecedented access to information to help boaters discover and enable remarkable experiences on the water,” Boatyard president Nathan Heber said. “Bringing the power of AI to our community of boaters and service pros is the next step in our team’s effort to transform the marine service experience.”

Boaters can access the tool today at Boatyard.ai.

Significant enhancements to the technology are planned to help drive customer engagement for dealers, brokers, marinas, service providers, manufacturers, and more.