Yamaha expands propeller manufacturing facility

Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers, a division of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc. (YPPI), placed the final beam on a new 110,000 square foot expansion of its current facility in Greenfield, Ind. The new building will house all of the YPPI propeller finishing capabilities currently housed in the YPPI facility in Indianapolis, Ind. As a result, the YPPI team in Indianapolis will relocate to the expanded facility in Greenfield once the construction is complete.

“When we built our first facility in Greenfield, we knew there was room for expansion and now we’re excited to bring all of our propeller manufacturing processes to one campus,” said Batuhan Ak, General Manager, YPPI. “By moving our finishing processes to Greenfield, we will be able to streamline our operations so that we can better meet the needs of our customers. The expansion also allows us to create more jobs within the Greenfield community.”

YPPI plans to grow its workforce to approximately 200 employees total within the two buildings in Greenfield. The expansion also supports the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit mission to be a leader in boat component and system integrations that allow customers to enjoy easier, more satisfying boating experiences.

“As we venture into this new phase, we anticipate tremendous growth. This expansion will not only enhance our business, but the community as well, by creating over 100 highly skilled job opportunities,” said Bill Boehman, Vice President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “These employment opportunities will empower individuals within our community and foster economic vitality. Moreover, the propellers manufactured in this expanded facility will allow Yamaha to meet the increasing demand both domestically and throughout the world.”

YPPI plans to complete construction of the expansion in spring of 2024.