VETUS boosts global teams

VETUS, creator of complete boat systems, and innovator in electric propulsion solutions, has made significant employment announcements as part of a sustained initiative for growth and development.

Recently appointed as Sales Product Manager Glazing, Geert van der Veen returns to the VETUS family with additional experience in commercial and B2B sales. He will focus on expanding and strengthening relationships across this sector of the business.

“Ten years ago, I started my career at VETUS, first with two internships, and then several years working in sales and the warehouse. After a few years, I decided to try something different and expand my knowledge and experience elsewhere," van der Veen said. "My roles have always been in commercial sales with clients, honing my skills in this area along the way, I am looking forward to revisiting relationships with the VETUS clients, and building some new ones.”

The second announcement is the appointment of Maurice Fransen as the new Sales Product Manager, Electric Propulsion. He will focus on further consolidating relationships with OEMs and key clients in this important sector for VETUS.

“Innovation is an important part of the VETUS’ corporate philosophy, and I am excited to join this dynamic and inspiring new work environment where I can use my skills, experience, and energy to achieve new and challenging goals within the electric boating sector, where the technology is evolving so quickly,” Fransen said.

Fransen brings a wealth of international sales experience, having previously been employed for several years with Mercury Marine as Area Sales Manager (EMEA), and more recently with the Dutch electric boating specialist De Stille Boot, distributors for well-known electric propulsion brands. Experienced with OEMs, government and commercial business development, strategic planning, and recreational business development across the Benelux B2B and Marine Business networks.

Senior Digital Marketing Specialist Erik Peters also joins the expanding VETUS team, and will be responsible for the digital marketing activities, strengthening brand awareness, and enhancing the digital customer experience.

Peters previously worked for PEO, a company that supplies innovative technical products, software, and services for the medical market, including measuring instruments used in radiotherapy.

“At PEO I was responsible for all online marketing activities for the various business units as well as corporate communication,” said Peters. “With my experience I can help to further develop VETUS’ digital strategy and find the right and most effective way in the sometimes-endless possibilities, applications, and technologies that digital marketing offers.”