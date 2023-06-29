TowBoatUS opens new Alabama operation

Brett Taporowski and Ben Morgan, who have a combined 50 years experience salvaging boats damaged or destroyed by storms, have an impressive record. In total, they’ve completed more than 19,000 recreational boat salvage and recoveries over the past 21 major hurricanes. Now, the business partners see a growth opportunity with the opening of TowBoatUS Walter F. George on Lake Eufaula, providing professional on-water towing, ungrounding, battery jump and fuel drop-off services to boaters 24/7.

Capt. Ryan Nix manages on-water operations and is the location’s towing port captain. TowBoatUS Walter F. George is one of more than 300 TowBoatUS locations across the country that respond to over 90,000 requests for routine assistance from boaters each year.

The shallow lake, a prize bass fishery, can cause boaters and anglers unexpected troubles. Since opening, the company’s two red towboats have been most often summoned to help vessels that have run aground or struck a submerged object, or those who have trolled just a little too long, draining batteries and requiring a jump-start to get on their way.