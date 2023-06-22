Winnebago reports marine revenue increase in Q3

Winnebago Industries, Inc., an outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, reported financial results for the Company's Fiscal 2023 third quarter.

Revenues for the Fiscal 2023 third quarter ended May 27, 2023, were $900.8 million, a decrease of 38.2% compared to $1.5 billion for the Fiscal 2022 period, driven by lower unit sales related to RV retail market conditions and higher discounts and allowances compared to prior year, partially offset by carryover price increases. Gross profit was $151.4 million, a decrease of 44.5% compared to $273.0 million for the Fiscal 2022 period.

Revenues for the Marine segment were $129.0 million for the third quarter, up 1.9% due to carryover price increases. This was partially offset by a decline in unit volume. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million, down 12.5% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.4%, down 230 basis points compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher discounts and allowances compared to prior year. Backlog for the Marine segment decreased to $146.3 million, down 40.4% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to normalizing levels of dealer inventories.

“In the midst of challenging market conditions, our team continues to successfully navigate a dynamic environment with a dual focus on taking care of our customers and operating the business with discipline, resulting in ongoing value for our shareholders," President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. "Our diverse portfolio of premium brands across the outdoor recreation industry continues to drive resiliency in our consolidated results, as top-line declines in our RV segments were offset by robust profitability in Towable RVs and continued growth in our Marine businesses. The Barletta brand, in particular, remains a bright spot in our portfolio, delivering strong market share gains in aluminum pontoons. Overall, we benefited from our highly variable cost structure and managed SG&A spending proactively, delivering double digit adjusted EBITDA margin amid challenging RV market conditions. During the quarter we also announced and closed the strategic vertical technology acquisition of Lithionics Battery, which will accelerate our innovation capabilities in diverse battery solutions, advance our overall electrical supply ecosystem and create opportunities for our RV and marine customers to enjoy fully immersive, off-the-grid outdoor experiences. I want to personally thank all of our Winnebago Industries team members for their hard work and determination during the quarter, and for continuing to reinforce and project our golden threads of quality, innovation, and service.”

