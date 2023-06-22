America’s Boating Club recognizes leadership for success

America's Boating Club offers online resources

America’s Boating Club, the nation’s largest and oldest volunteer recreational boating safety nonprofit, announced the success of Chief Commander Craig Fraser’s leadership as the organization finishes a recent rebrand from United States Power Squadron and moves forward under its new title.



As America’s Boating Club, the national organization continues to provide free and vital information to the recreational boating community, including educational offerings on the water, in the classroom and online.



Fraser, prior to serving as Chief Commander, has been involved in the organization since 2005 in myriad roles, both national and regional. He has served on the Inland and Coastal Navigation and Basic Public Education Committees, and served as National education Officer and National Executive Officer. As an instructor, he enjoys teaching the Offshore Navigation and Celestial Navigation courses.



“We are growing our identity as America’s Boating Club as we remain committed to honoring the heritage of the United States Power Squadrons founded in 1914,” said Fraser. “We continue to develop and release new recreational boating programs, online, in-the-classroom and on-the-water. Since the pandemic, our online offerings have increased, but we are so glad to be back in person teaching safe boating skills across the country. Also, since the pandemic, new boat ownership has increased, as did the need for boating education. I remain dedicated to our local clubs and their growth as well as the health of the national organization. Being Chief is so rewarding with new challenges appearing daily, but I still get out on my boat as much as I can.”



In his spare time, Fraser enjoys his time boating on Lake Erie with his family, as he did in his youth.