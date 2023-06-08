MarineMax, Fraser Yachts open new West Palm Beach office

MarineMax Yachts, in collaboration with Fraser Yachts has expanded their South Florida presence through the opening of a new office in West Palm Beach. The new location will offer yacht sales, charter management and crewing services with a new location in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach.



MarineMax Yachts offers yacht sales, brokerage, and charter destinations. In addition to providing a collection of boats and yachts from brands such as Aquila Power Catamarans, Azimut Yachts, Bertram Yachts, Cruisers Yachts, Galeon Yachts, Ocean Alexander, MJM and more. MarineMax Yachts’ partnership with Fraser Yachts expands the range of services and yachts available to those over 80-feet (24m).

Joshua Lavine, Area Manager stated, “We are very excited to partner with Fraser Yachts to serve the Palm Beach community and beyond. While we have always had a strong footprint in Florida, Palm Beach has experienced significant growth with the ultra-high net worth clientele, many of whom relocated to Palm Beach during the pandemic. We have a team of specialists who are well-positioned to understand customer needs and offer tailored solutions.”



Fraser Yachts [part of the MarineMax Family] is the longest standing full-service yacht brokerage house in the world, guiding clients in search of highly personalized luxury yacht vacations or those seeking to enjoy the benefits of owning their own yacht. Specializing in yachts over 80-feet (24m), Fraser Yachts has a global reach with 19 offices across the world. With locally based staff, the new location will provide in-depth client guidance and support for yacht sales and purchase, private yacht charter vacations, new construction, project management, yacht management, charter management, and crew placement, for both existing and future clients.

Mike Busacca, COO of Fraser Yachts, commented, “Given the unique demographics of the Palm Beach area, we felt it was important to have an official presence in such a thriving superyacht community. Our yacht specialists are tenured industry experts who are able to provide a range of luxury offerings for clients around the world. Fraser Yachts has been working to expand our services in the United States and Palm Beach is the place to be for our new and existing clients. We look forward to becoming more involved in the Palm Beach community and continuing to build our relationships with both longtime and new clientele.”