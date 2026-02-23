Boksa Marine Design Announces Leadership Transition

Boksa Marine Design (BMD), a full-service naval architecture and marine engineering firm based in Tampa, just announced a leadership transition. The firm is also opening a new Fort Lauderdale, FL office.

After more than 20 years as Founder and President, Nick Boksa will transition into the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Senior Engineer, according to the company. In this capacity, Boksa will focus on technical leadership, complex engineering initiatives and guiding the firm’s long-term direction.

Jeff Kuenning has been appointed President of BMD. Previously serving as Vice President of Operations, according to the company, Kuenning will now oversee firm growth, strategic planning, project execution and day-to-day operations, ensuring continued delivery of high-quality engineering solutions across all markets.

“This natural evolution allows us to better support clients with disciplined, engineering-first execution while maximizing opportunities to grow,” said Boksa in a news release. “Jeff and I have worked side by side for many years to build BMD into what it is today. This transition strengthens our operational focus while allowing me to dedicate more time to complex engineering and long-term strategy.”

Boksa Marine’s New Office

In tandem with the leadership transition, BMD has opened a second office in Fort Lauderdale, led by Pablo Raspo, according to the company. The new office, located at 333 Las Olas Way, CU 1, Suite 30, Fort Lauderdale, positions BMD closer to key construction yards, builders, owners, brokers and industry partners.

“South Florida is a critical hub for the recreational marine industry,” said Kuenning in the release. “Establishing a dedicated presence there allows us to better support our clients with on-the-ground engineering expertise and more responsive project coordination.”

“This change provides clearer leadership alignment and more streamlined decision-making within our talented team,” Kuenning continued. “Our operations will benefit from enhanced planning, forecasting, and coordination, while our clients will continue to receive transparency, responsiveness, and direct access to senior engineering expertise.”

“We’re proud of our reputation for disciplined, technically rigorous delivery,” added Boksa. “This evolution reinforces what our clients already expect from BMD and positions us for even greater impact in the years ahead.”