Miami Innovation Awards Judges Announced

The NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) announced the panel of judges set to evaluate product entries for the 2026 Miami Innovation Awards.

The Miami Innovation Awards recognize manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market. The 2026 award recipients will be announced during the Industry Breakfast at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show on February 12 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Sunset Ballroom.

The Industry Breakfast will feature a host of presentations focused on propelling the recreational boating industry forward.

The Innovation Awards judges’ committee is comprised of seven BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment.

Judges for the 2026 Miami Innovation Awards are:

Tim Murphy (Chair): Tim Murphy is the education director for the American Boat & Yacht Council. A contributing editor to BoatUS magazine, and a Cruising World editor-at-Large, Murphy has worked as a marine journalist for more that 30 years. Having directed and judged Cruising World’s Boat of the Year program for two decades, he has sea-trialed more than 500 new boats in that time. He co-wrote Fundamentals of Marine Service Technology (ABYC 2012). He is the author of Adventurous Use of the Sea (Seapoint Books, 2022). Murphy holds a USCG 100-Ton Master’s license.

Ben Stein (Co-Chair): Ben Stein is editor of Panbo.com covering marine technology. Stein chairs the IBEX Innovation Awards. Additionally, he is a member of DAME design awards jury at Metstrade. After 15 years in financial services technology, he left the corporate world to pursue his passion in boating. Stein is the current president of Boating Writers International, a USCG 100-Ton Master, and ABYC certified marine electrical technician.

Kelsey Bailey: Kelsey Bailey is the associate editor of BoatU.S. Magazine, covering everything from tech and new products to personality profiles and the marine environment. A lifelong sailor, at 20 she refit her own boat top to bottom, then skippered the 30-footer up and down the East Coast. Kelsey holds a USCG 25-Ton Master’s license, and currently sails a Jeanneau 45.2 in New England.

Brady Kay: Brady Kay is the executive editor of Pontoon & Deck Boat magazine and has been at the helm of the publication for over 25 years. During his tenure, Brady has tested and reviewed countless boats, traveled to all 50 states for feature profiles, and taken thousands of photos. He served for ten years on the board of directors of Boating Writers International, including three years as president.

Elaine Lembo: Elaine Lembo, editor in chief of the Caribbean Compass, and with award-winning credits in numerous publications, is a veteran marine journalist and sailor. Her passion for the ocean and islands is second only to her concern for their ground zero position in the face of climate change. She is a fellow with the Metcalf Institute for Marine and Environmental Reporting with the University of Rhode Island and actively conducts content sharing ventures with platforms such as Yale Climate Connections, Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC), and many marine publications.

Charlie Levine: Charlie Levine is a passionate fisherman, traveler and boater who has successfully merged his love for boats and fishing with a writing career that spans more than 25 years. He has worked across leading fishing and boating magazines and digital platforms most recently serving as Editor-in-Chief of Anglers Journal. His experience leading award-winning media brands has shaped his ability to build audiences and engage readers across the fishing and boating industries. Charlie lives in central Florida with his wife and two sons. When he’s not behind a computer, he can often be found exploring local lakes and coastal waters.

Gary Reich: Gary Reich is the editor-in-chief of Soundings Trade Only magazine and has worked in the marine industry for 35 years. He is a former liveaboard sailor, passionate angler and complete marine gear nerd.

The 2026 Miami Innovation Awards’ entrants will be judged across 21 product categories. All entrants and award winners will be on display throughout the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.