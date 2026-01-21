Freedom Boat Club expands to Tasmania

Freedom Boat Club will open its first Tasmanian location this year, marking a milestone in the brand’s expansion across Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. The location will be near Hobart’s Central Business District on the River Derwent, and within reach of Storm Bay and Bruny Island.

“With unspoiled wilderness, incredible waterways, devils, tigers, Mt. Wellington and more, Tasmania is extraordinary and its boating culture emanates everywhere,” said David Kurczewski, general manager of Freedom Boat Club Asia-Pacific. “We are excited to bring the Freedom Boat Club adventure to the River Derwent, Bruny Island and the broader region. Freedom Boat Club Tasmania will give locals and travelers a simple, safe and easy way to enjoy these waters year-round.”

The club plans to launch with a fleet tailored for cruising, fishing and family adventures, including Arvor Weekenders, Rayglass Legend 2350 and Sea Ray Sport Boats, with future vessels added based on member preferences.

The Tasmania franchise is independently owned and operated by Kelvin Markham and Mark Bent, long-time Hobart residents, business leaders and lifelong boaters with experience across tourism and marine recreation.